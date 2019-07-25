SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A speeding silver Mazda was sheared in half after crashing into a fire hydrant on a San Francisco street early Thursday, injuring the four passengers inside, authorities said.
San Francisco police responded to a report of a single vehicle crash at 1:13 a.m. near 3rd St. and Carroll Ave.
Investigators said it appeared that speed played a role in the crash. The Mazda struck a fire hydrant and sustained major damage, ending up in two pieces.
Four people inside the Mazda were transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Their conditions were not immediately known.
Anyone with information is asked to tall the SFPD 24 hour tip line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. You may remain anonymous.
You must log in to post a comment.