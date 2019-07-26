SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Residents have been displaced because of a house fire in East San Jose Friday afternoon.
The fire at 1618 Marsh St. was reported at 1:36 p.m. Fire officials said at 2:48 p.m. that the fire had been knocked down and crews were looking for hidden fire spots and trying to salvage residents’ belongings.
The American Red Cross will help the residents find temporary housing. No information was available regarding injuries or the cause of the fire.
Battalion 2 units are on scene of a house fire on Marsh St. The main fire has been knocked down, and companies are looking for any hidden fire, and salvaging as much of the occupants belongings as possible. @SV_RedCross will be assisting the displaced residents. pic.twitter.com/MHrdBOvo2r
— San Jose Fire Dept. (@SJFD) July 26, 2019
