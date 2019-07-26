  • KPIX 5On Air

MOUNTAIN VIEW (CBS SF) — A missing guinea pig wound up at a Mountain View theater on Thursday morning.

Staff at Mountain View City Hall rescued the orange, brown and white critter at the Center for the Performing Arts at 500 Castro St. and gave him some food, police said.

The police department posted about the guinea pig on it’s Twitter account.

Sgt. Wahed Magee will look after the guinea pig until its owners are found. Anyone with information is asked to call the Silicon Valley Animal Control Authority at (408) 764-0344.

