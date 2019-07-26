MOUNTAIN VIEW (CBS SF) — A missing guinea pig wound up at a Mountain View theater on Thursday morning.
Staff at Mountain View City Hall rescued the orange, brown and white critter at the Center for the Performing Arts at 500 Castro St. and gave him some food, police said.
The police department posted about the guinea pig on it’s Twitter account.
It’s guinea be a good day!
Props to @mtnviewcityhall staff who helped rescue this little one today at the Performing Arts Center. We’re gonna make sure our new friend stays safe while @SVACA looks for their family!
Know who’s home this little buddy belongs to? 📞 (408)764 0344 pic.twitter.com/3JcdaI3E4l
— Mountain View Police (@MountainViewPD) July 25, 2019
Sgt. Wahed Magee will look after the guinea pig until its owners are found. Anyone with information is asked to call the Silicon Valley Animal Control Authority at (408) 764-0344.
