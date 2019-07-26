



OAKLAND (KPIX 5) – Agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms have joined the investigation after a fire broke out at a residential construction site in North Oakland late Thursday night.

The fire broke out near 60th Street and Stanford Avenue around 10 p.m. Thursday, at a site that was slated to be new lofts.

“ATF Special Agents from the San Francisco Field Division have responded to the fire last night,” the agency said in a statement to KPIX 5 Friday morning. “The agents are Certified Fire Investigators. We are working with our local partners. Currently the fire is still under investigation.”

Oakland Fire Department officials said the site is a 3-story residential multi-unit structure that has been under construction for the last several months. Because it was dark out when the fire happened, a battalion chief says that it was hard to immediately determine if the building is a total loss.

“Crews did an excellent job of arriving on scene, conducting a size up following an initial arrival report. And then quickly set up hose lines in place and applying water and stopping forward progress of the fire,” battalion chief Demond Simmons said.

Firefighters remained on scene early Friday morning, focusing on the back and sides of the building.

This is the 9th fire since 2012 that happened at a housing construction site in the East Bay. Previous fires have been ruled as arson, but the cause of this fire has not been determined.

No injuries have been reported.