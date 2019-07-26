SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX 5) – Attendees of this year’s Outside Lands Music and Arts Festival in Golden Gate Park will not be allowed to wear Native American headdresses, organizers said.
“American Indian headdresses” have been placed on the list of banned items for the three-day event. According to organizers, headdresses have become a fashion trend at music festivals in recent years.
In a statement, Outside Lands defended the decision, saying, “Out of respect for Native American heritage and culture, we do not allow headdresses at Outside Lands. We are committed to creating a safe, respectful and inclusive environment for all…”
Totems are also banned at this year’s festival.
• ALSO READ: SFUSD Approves Covering Controversial George Washington High School Mural
Other items not allowed include selfie sticks, coolers, lawn furniture and scooters. A full list of the 30 or so items that aren’t allowed can be found on the Outside Lands website.
Festival organizers have also implemented a new clear bag policy this year, which means bags and backpacks must be made from see-through plastic.
The festival, in its 12th edition, is happening August 9th through the 11th.
You must log in to post a comment.