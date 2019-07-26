SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — A San Jose police officer was arrested at his Sunnyvale home late Friday morning on narcotics and firearm-related charges stemming from a drug investigation, according to authorities.
Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety officer recently made a traffic enforcement stop involving a driver identified as 47-year-old Daniel Ochoa. During the stop, Ochoa was arrested for sales of narcotics.
An investigation into Ochoa led to a search warrant served on the suspect. During the investigation, 48-year-old San Jose Police Officer John Tompkins was identified as an additional suspect in possession of narcotics and guns.
On Friday at about 11:30 a.m., a search warrant was served to Tompkins at his residence in Sunnyvale. A search of his residence turned up both firearms and illegal narcotics.
Tompkins was taken into custody and booked into the Santa Clara County Jail for two felony charges of possession of narcotics with firearms and two misdemeanors charges of possession of narcotics.
Sunnyvale DPS coordinated with the Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office and the San Jose Police Department to plan for the safe arrest of Tompkins. The current investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the case, please contact Sunnyvale DPS at 408-245-3784.
You must log in to post a comment.