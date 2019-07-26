SAN JOSE (CBS SF) – Police and paramedic units have responded to a six-vehicle involving a San Jose police vehicle Friday that has left several people including a police officer injured, according to authorities.

The accident happened sometime after 4 p.m. at the intersection of North Jackson Avenue and McKee Road.

SJPD investigating multi-car accident involving squad car. Non-life threatening injuries. McKee & Jackson @KPIXtv pic.twitter.com/M6YTjxFr7o — Mark Sayre (@MarkSayre) July 26, 2019

San Jose police confirmed that several people, including an officer, were transported to area hospitals for non-life-threatening injuries.

A witness told KPIX that the police vehicle was traveling northbound on Jackson Street with its emergency lights on. It was hit in the intersection by car traveling west on McKee. The force of the impact spun the squad car around and its airbags deployed.

While some lanes of traffic remained closed at the intersection as the investigation into the crash continued, traffic was moving through the intersection.

Drivers are being advised to avoid the area.

No additional information was available.