ROHNERT PARK (CBS SF) – Sonoma County Sheriff Mark Essick is scheduled to attend a Latin musical performance and dance Friday night at the Graton Resort and Casino to assure the Latino community his office will protect undocumented immigrants’ rights.

The Graton Resort and Casino expects as many as 2,000 people, most of them Latino, to attend the event that features a musical performance by Ramon Ayala followed by a dance.

Federated Indians of Graton Rancheria Tribal Chairman Greg Sarris will introduce Essick on The Ballroom stage around 10 p.m.

In a news release Friday, the Graton Resort and Casino said Essick will tell the Latino community his office will not turn over undocumented immigrants to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement for traffic violations, driving without insurance or a license, or for minor misdemeanors such as petty theft and public intoxication.

The sheriff’s office also will not turn over the undocumented immigrants to ICE for reporting they have been the victim or a crime or to assist ICE in conducting raids.

The sheriff will say his office cannot ask people about their immigration status and will not arrest someone on a civil immigration warrant.

The Graton Resort and Casino is located at 288 Golf Course Drive W. just outside Rohnert Park city limits.

