PLEASANTON (KPIX) – A heat advisory was in effect for the inland portions of the Bay Area this weekend. The hottest temperatures were in Livermore, where it reached triple digits.

What is making this heat wave a little unique, the Bay Area is not seeing a significant cool down in the evening hours.

Kids in Livermore enjoyed playing in the downtown fountains but the scorching temperatures kept most people indoors. Not a lot of people came out for the hot rods in the hot weather.

“Usually we have 70-80 cars out here but today we have 20 because of the heat,” said Ron Mason, the President of Altamont Cruisers.

Tom and Linda live nearby and decided to check out the cars, but they have a plan to escape the heat on Sunday.

“Tomorrow we are going to Half Moon Bay, where it’s cold,” they said.

In Pleasanton, the misting station was one of the most popular places at the NorCal Night Market food festival. Those with the Alameda County Fairgrounds say they had a handful of heat-related incidents Saturday.

“It’s been a mild summer so we get a little bit of heat and we get impacted by it,” said Angel Moore with the Alameda County Fair.

Those who attended the fair, navigated around 200-plus food and merchandise vendors at this fair. Unique desserts were scooped up, along with fruit juices in gigantic baby bottles. Ice bags were handed out to keep people cool, but the heat was just too much for some.

“Long lines of 40 minutes. No place to sit. Not a good idea for us to come,” said fair attendee Paulina.

It is expected to be a very warm day Sunday. as well. The heat advisory will last through Sunday night.