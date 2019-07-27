Filed Under:French Bulldog, Oakland news, Pets and Animals, Stolen Pets


OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Police are asking for help finding a bulldog puppy taken earlier this week from inside a parked vehicle in West Oakland.

Uni the French Bulldog

Uni, a French bulldog puppy was taken from a parked car in Oakland on Wednesday. (OPD photo)

“Uni,” a 5-month-old French bulldog, was taken from the car parked in the 1500 block of Campbell Street on Wednesday about 2:20 p.m., according to Oakland police.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Oakland police at (510) 238-7950.

© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed

Comments