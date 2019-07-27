Comments
MONTEREY (KPIX) – After a months of searching, a Scottish rape suspect accused of faking his own death in Monterey County, is under arrest.
United States Marshals caught up with Kim Vincent Avis on Friday, in Colorado Springs.
Authorities said in February, Avis staged a disappearance at Monastery Beach in Carmel. His teenage son reported him as a possible drowning victim but investigators found inconsistencies in the boy’s story.
In fact, Avis was out on bail as a serial rape suspect in Scotland, according to authorities.
He now faces an extradition hearing in Colorado.
