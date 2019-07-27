FIres are burning across thousands of acres in Oregon. (BLM via Twitter)





SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Bay Area residents may catch the faint smell of smoke this weekend from a wildfire burning in southern Oregon.

Starting early Saturday evening, the Bay Area will see impacts from the 9000-acre Milepost 97 fire near Canyonville, Oregon, according to the Bay Area Air Quality Management District.

The anticipated wildfire smoke prompted the air district to issue an air quality advisory through Sunday.

A Spare the Air Alert for unhealthy levels of smog is already place for the weekend, due to a combination of high temperatures, car exhaust and light winds.

The Oregon fire is producing smoke that’s moving both over the Pacific Ocean and into the Central Valley, air district officials said.

Impacts in the Bay Area will be minimal from the smoke, and there may be hazy conditions and a faint smell of smoke in elevated areas, according to the air district.

If the smell of smoke is present, residents should protect their health by avoiding exposure. The air district advises, if possible, that residents stay inside with windows and doors closed until smoke levels subside.

Air conditioning units and car vent systems should be set to re-circulate to prevent outside air from moving inside. Smoke can irritate the eyes and airways, causing coughing, a dry scratchy throat and irritated sinuses.

Elevated particulate matter in the air can trigger wheezing in those who suffer from asthma, emphysema or COPD, the air district said.

Elderly persons, children and individuals with respiratory illnesses are particularly susceptible to elevated air pollution levels and should take extra precautions to avoid exposure.

