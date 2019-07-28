Comments
SAN RAFAEL (CBS SF) — Officials said Lucas Valley Road in Marin County would likely remain closed for the rest of the day and that the public should be aware that prevailing winds may carry the odor of fuel as cleanup continues after a tanker truck overturned Sunday morning.
About 6,700 gallons remained in the tanker and 200 gallons had been contained by fire personnel, the Marin County Sheriff’s Office said Sunday afternoon.
Lucas Valley Road is closed to all traffic between Big Rock and Bridgegate Drive, including pedestrians and bicycles.
