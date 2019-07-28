Comments
Highway 237 at Zanker Rd. in San Jose. (Google Street View)
SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — At least one person has died following a vehicle vs. pedestrian collision on eastbound Highway 237 early Sunday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The CHP said the collision was first reported at 3:39 a.m. just west of Zanker Road. The identity of the victim hasn’t been released.
Multiple lanes of the freeway are closed as the CHP investigates the collision. There are no immediate reports of other injuries or arrests.
No further information is immediately available.
