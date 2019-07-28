SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Police took a woman into custody after she began walking on the westbound span of the Bay Bridge, but not before traffic was snarled at a standstill heading into San Francisco Sunday evening.
All westbound traffic going into San Francisco was being stopped for a short time at the base of the incline as the CHP set up a traffic break. Traffic began flowing again around 5:20 p.m. All lanes were reopened at around 5:40 p.m. and the
Parking lot on the #BayBridge pic.twitter.com/TyPxqPHBK8
— Franklin Lee (@leefc) July 29, 2019
Right after this photo they pulled out three guns and she turned around and kept walking waving her arms in the air. #BayBridge pic.twitter.com/fBOqEspmdM
— Ry (@Ry80843730) July 29, 2019
Witnesses on the bridge posted video and pictures of the woman on social media. At least four police vehicles confronted her and she was quickly taken into custody.
No other information was immediately available.
You must log in to post a comment.