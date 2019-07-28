Comments
GILROY (CBS SF) — A possible active shooter situation at the Gilroy Garlic Festival caused mass chaos among festival attendees Sunday evening.
A witness at Christmas Hill Park recorded video of people scrambling to escape and posted it on social media.
*WARNING: VIDEO CONTAINS EXPLICIT LANGUAGE*
yo somebody was shooting at the gilroy garlic festival. be safe pic.twitter.com/B39ZIYe8wr
— niah ㊝ (@bradpittshoe) July 29, 2019
The shooting was not independently confirmed to KPIX 5 by Gilroy Police as of 6:12 p.m.
No other information was immediately available.
This is a developing story. Stay with CBS SF for the latest.
