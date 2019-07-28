Filed Under:Active Shooter, Gilroy Garlic Festival, Gilroy News

GILROY (CBS SF) — A possible active shooter situation at the Gilroy Garlic Festival caused mass chaos among festival attendees Sunday evening.

A witness at Christmas Hill Park recorded video of people scrambling to escape and posted it on social media.

*WARNING: VIDEO CONTAINS EXPLICIT LANGUAGE* 

The shooting was not independently confirmed to KPIX 5 by Gilroy Police as of 6:12 p.m.

No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Stay with CBS SF for the latest. 

 

Comments