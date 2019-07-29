



GILROY (CBS SF) — Tinman lead singer Jack van Breen was stunned when he looked up and saw a man opening fire on the crowd with what looked like an assault weapon.

Van Breen, whose band was the last of the day and performing an encore at the annual Gilroy Garlic Festival, told KPIX 5 he heard someone shout, “Why are you doing this?” He said the person responded, “Because I’m really angry.”

In a matter of minutes, the shooter’s deadly volley had claimed three lives — including a 6-year-old standing at a nearby bounce house — and had wounded 12 others.

Gilroy Garlic Festival Shooting

An attendee in the crowd captured video of Van Breen’s set when the shooting ensued. *WARNING: Possibly distressing footage*

The gunman — who has not yet been identified — was killed a short time later in an exchange of gunfire with police.

Police Chief Scot Smithee told reporters late Sunday night that the gunman armed with an assault-type rifle had evaded security by using “some sort of tool” to cut through a fence near a creek that borders a parking area.

“It’s sort of a nightmare that you hope you never have to live in reality,” he said calling the shooting “somewhat random.”

But the nightmare could have been worse. Smithee credited a heavy police presence for saving more lives as chaos descended on the decades-old food festival.

“We had many, many officers in the park at the time this occurred … which accounts for a very, very quick response time,” Smithee said.