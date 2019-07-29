



GILROY (CBS SF) — A rural farm community was in mourning early Monday, wrestling with the raw emotions of a mass shooting at the world famous Gilroy Garlic Festival that left four dead including the alleged gunman and a 6-year-old and 12 wounded.

Police Chief Scot Smithee told reporters late Sunday night that the gunman armed with an assault-type rifle had evaded security by using “some sort of tool” to cut through a fence near a creek that borders a parking area.

Gilroy Garlic Festival Shooting

“It’s sort of a nightmare that you hope you never have to live in reality,” he said calling the shooting “somewhat random.”

The unnamed suspect was killed a short time later in a brief exchange of gunfire with police.

“We have one suspect that we know is (dead), and some witnesses reporting there may be a second suspect, although we don’t know if a second suspect was engaged in any shooting, or in a support role,” Smithee told reporters at a late night news conference.

An intense search by ATF agents, officers from the San Jose Police Department, the California Highway Patrol and the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Department of a wooded area near the fair grounds continued in the early morning hours.

The shooting had also shattered the community.

“I want to express my extreme shock and sadness about what’s happened today,” Gilroy Mayor Roland Velasco said at the press conference. “I would ask for the thoughts and prayers of the community as our Gilroy police officers continue to investigate this tragic and senseless crime.”

In a tweet, Gov. Gavin Newsom called the bloodshed “nothing short of horrific” and expressed appreciation for the police response. President Donald Trump tweeted before authorities confirmed the gunman was dead and urged people to “be careful and safe!”

7-Year-Old Survivor On The Shooting



Several of the 15 wounded underwent surgery late Sunday and early Monday. A handful of others were treated and released.

Santa Clara Valley Medical Center spokeswoman Joy Alexiou said the hospital received seven gunshot wound victims — five came directly from the scene and two were transferred from another hospital. One was discharged Sunday evening. The victims were in varying states of condition, ranging from critical to fair, according Alexiou.

At Stanford, spokeswoman Lisa Kim said they have admitted and were treating two gunshot victims.

St. Louise Medical Center had a total of six gunshot patients. Three are being treated, two were discharged Sunday evening and one died from gunshot wounds. St. Louise was also treating eight non-gunshot patients who suffered injuries trying to escape the chaotic shooting scene.

While the names of the victims had not been released by early Monday, friends and family members took to social media to express their grief. Among them was Christine Ibanez, who mourned the death of 6-year-old Stephen Luciano Romero, who had attended the festival with his mother and grandmother.

They were being treated at Valley Medical Center in San Jose but expected to survive.

Ibanez’s Facebook post read:

“RIP little one. This should have never happened. Hug your little ones tightly tonight. Prayers to his family.”

The merriment at the event — one of the nation’s most famous food festivals — ended when the shots rang out at around 5:30 p.m. during an encore by the band Tinman. They were the last musical act on stage as the three-day festival was winding down.

Singer Jack van Breen said he saw a man wearing a green shirt and grayish handkerchief around his neck fire into the food area with what looked like an assault rifle.

Van Breen and other members of the band dove under the stage. Van Breen told KPIX 5 he heard someone shout, “Why are you doing this?” He said the person responded, “Because I’m really angry.”

An attendee in the crowd captured video of Van Breen’s set when the shooting ensued. *WARNING: Possibly distressing footage*

#BREAKING: Video shows moment gunman opens fire on Gilroy garlic festival Sunday evening; 4 people killed (including suspected gunman), 15 others injured. [Warning: Potentially-distressing footage] #GilroyGarlicFestival #GilroyActiveshooter pic.twitter.com/Qiv7GW3j4V — California Brief (@CaliforniaBrief) July 29, 2019

Shawn Viaggi was working near the stage. He said he heard loud pops and then saw bullets hitting the ground.

“I called out, ‘It’s a real gun, let’s get out of here,’” Viaggi, who hid under the stage with other members of the crew, told the San Jose Mercury News.

Chaos erupted all around the fair grounds as thousands of festival goers scrambled for cover.

Evenny Reyes was among those enjoying the day at the festival when the gunfire erupted around 5:30 p.m., turning the peaceful setting to a scene of utter chaos.

“We were just leaving and we saw a guy with a bandana wrapped around his leg because he got shot. And there were people on the ground, crying,” Reyes told the San Jose Mercury News. “There was a little kid hurt on the ground. People were throwing tables and cutting fences to get out.”

“It started going for five minutes, maybe three,” she continued. “It was like the movies — everyone was crying, people were screaming.”

KPIX 5 spoke with Lex Delaherran, who said he may have been hit by shrapnel.

“What happened is I was standing there walking away, I was two minutes away from the stadium where the gunman was opening fire, and all of the sudden I looked at the skies because I’m thinking it’s fireworks, and then there were more shots to follow, and all of the sudden this unknown shrapnel came flying and it struck me in the top of my forehead,” Delaherran said.

