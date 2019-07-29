



GILROY (CBS SF) — President Donald Trump on Monday offered condolences to the victims of the mass shooting Sunday at the Gilroy Garlic Festival that left four people dead, including the shooter, and 12 others injured.

“We express our deepest sadness and sorrow for the families who lost a precious loved one in the horrific shooting last night in Gilroy, California,” Trump said at an event at the White House Monday morning, where he signed a bill extending the compensation program for 9/11 first responders.

“While families were spending time together at a local festival, a wicked murderer opened fire and killed three innocent citizens, including a young child,” Trump said.

“We’re praying for those who are recovering right now in the hospital, some very, very serious injuries. We thank the brave members of law enforcement, they never let us down, who swiftly killed the shooter,” the president went on to say.

Gilroy Garlic Festival Shooting

The shooting was reported at 5:41 p.m. Sunday and involved a suspect who appears to have entered the festival site at Christmas Hill Park by a creek that borders a parking area and used a tool to get past the secure fence line, Gilroy police Chief Scot Smithee said.

City officials confirmed early Monday that the suspect was armed with an assault-style rifle.

The suspected gunman has been identified by CBS News as 19-year-old Santino William Legan.

Police are asking any witnesses to the shooting, and anyone who may have video or photos that may provide information, to call a tip line at (408) 846-0583. A family reunification line has also been set up at (408) 846-0584.

