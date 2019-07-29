



SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — The owner of the Nevada gun shop that sold an assault rife to the Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting gunman apologized on Monday, saying he hopes for the gunman to “rot in hell.”

In a Facebook post, Mike, the owner of Big Mike’s Guns and Ammo in Fallon, Nevada, said that Sunday’s mass shooting goes against everything he believes in.

“I have always said we will sell to good people and have done everything we can to make sure this happens. We obey the laws, we are a small home business, we sell to people who we think are upstanding citizens to promote safe sport shooting. I pray to God for all the families,” Mike said in the post.

Gilroy Police Chief Scot Smithee said Monday that the shooter legally purchased an “AK-47-type assault rifle” in Nevada on July 9th.

GILROY GARLIC FESTIVAL SHOOTING COVERAGE:

The Big Mike’s Guns and Ammo owner said the gunman, 19-year-old Santino William Legan of Gilroy, didn’t show any reasons for concern, even saying he was “acting happy” when he saw him after ordering the gun online.

“The shooter in CA, I hope you rot in hell. We pray for the victims. My heart hurts for all of them,” Mike said in another post.

Armed with the rifle, Legan evaded security at Christmas Hill Park by using “some sort of tool” to cut through a fence near a creek that borders a parking area, police said.

Officers on the scene shot and killed Legan within one minute of the shooting.

Smithee said witnesses told authorities at least one other person may have been involved in the shooting, but there was no confirmation of that or the role he or she might have played. He said a manhunt was underway for the possible accomplice.