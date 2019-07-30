SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — BART’s 24th Street Mission station in San Francisco is closed Tuesday night because of a medical emergency, BART officials said.
The station was closed as of 9:11 p.m. Trains are traveling through the station, according to BART officials.
BART officials said a person was in the trackway and possibly hit by a train. The person is alive and San Francisco firefighters are on the scene.
BART said that there is mutual aid for the station via Muni for buses 14 and 49.
“Please expect 20 minute delays in the SFO, Daly City, Dublin Pleasanton and Antioch directions,” BART said on social media.
© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.
You must log in to post a comment.