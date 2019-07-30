



OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Nearly seven weeks after Toronto Raptors President Masai Ujiri allegedly pushed a sheriff’s deputy and struck him in the face at Oracle Arena in Oakland, the Alameda County District Attorney’s Office still hasn’t decided whether to file charges against him.

The June 13 incident, for which Ujiri is being investigated for suspicion of misdemeanor battery on an officer, occurred shortly after Toronto defeated the Golden State Warriors 114-110 in Game 6 of the NBA finals to win the NBA championship.

Ujiri, who was unknown to the deputy, tried to go onto the court at Oracle Arena but didn’t have the proper credentials, according to Alameda County sheriff’s spokesman Sgt. Ray Kelly.

“We were told by the NBA to strictly enforce credentialing and that no one should be allowed on the court without the proper credentials to make sure everyone is safe,” Kelly said the day after the incident.

When the deputy tried to stop Ujiri from getting onto the court, the Raptors executive shoved him and the deputy pushed him back, according to Kelly.

Ujiri then shoved the deputy a second time with more force and his arm went up and struck the deputy’s face, Kelly said. According to Kelly, the deputy wasn’t significantly injured but complained of pain in his jaw.

Ujiri was then able to make his way onto the court after the second shove, Kelly said.

Deputies who assisted the deputy involved in the incident with Ujiri realized that he was the Raptors’ president and decided it was not in their best interest to arrest him on national television as his team celebrated winning the championship, Kelly said.

A spokeswoman for the district attorney’s office said she doesn’t know when a decision on filing charges will be made.

