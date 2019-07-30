SAN FRANCISCO(AP/KPIX 5) — Authorities have charged a woman with impersonating a pharmacist and illegally filling more than 745,000 prescriptions in the San Francisco Bay Area.
Charges against Kim Thien Le were announced Tuesday.
Prosecutors say that from late 2006 through 2017, Le — who didn’t have a pharmacist license — used the license numbers of registered pharmacists in order to impersonate them and dispense prescriptions at Walgreens pharmacies in Santa Clara and Alameda counties.
They included more than 100,000 for opioids such as fentanyl, morphine and codeine.
According to the Board of Pharmacy, Kim Thien Le told them she’d attended Creighton University, but records revealed she’d never graduated. She worked at Walgreens in San Jose, Milpitas and Fremont.
The Board is looking at revoking Walgreens’s pharmacy license at the stores where Le worked. Walgreens couldn’t tell the Board if they’d requested or reviewed Le’s pharmacist license and couldn’t furnish her employment application during the agency’s investigation.
Le was arrested last Friday. It’s unclear whether she has an attorney.
