SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – Police in San Francisco are searching for three men suspected of attacking two people in a strong arm robbery in the city’s Chinatown earlier this month.
According to police, the two victims were robbed near Stockton and Pacific streets shortly after 1 p.m. on July 15th.
Police said the suspects stole a watch from the first victim, identified as a 56-year-old city resident. The suspects also lifted him up and threw him on the ground.
The second victim, identified as a 69-year-old city resident, was knocked unconscious while trying to intervene.
Both victims were hospitalized with head injuries, but have since been treated and released.
Police has released surveillance photo and videos of the three suspects. Anyone with information is asked to contact the department’s 24-hour tip line by calling 415-575-4444 or texting TIP411 and beginning the message with “SFPD.”
