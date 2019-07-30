



GILROY (CBS SF/AP) — Authorities said Tuesday that they believe the gunman in Sunday’s mass shooting at the Gilroy Garlic Festival likely acted alone.

In a press conference Tuesday afternoon, Gilroy Police Chief Scot Smithee said the suspect, Santino William Legan, was captured on surveillance cameras visiting multiple shops around the town of Gilroy before the shooting.

“We’ve been able to retrieve video, and he was by himself. He was not with anybody else, so that is supporting the thought that he acted on his own,” Smithee said.

Smithee also said police found a shotgun during a search of the suspect’s vehicle. Investigators also found a bag of ammunition after a thorough sweep of the creek near the festival.

Also on Tuesday, the FBI said it searched a home in Mineral County, Nevada that’s believed to be where Legan lived in the days before the shooting.

Authorities say they seized a bulletproof vest, empty shotgun and rifle boxes, a gas mask, empty ammunition boxes, hard drives and other electronic devices from the northern Nevada apartment.

The Mineral County district attorney’s office says Tuesday officials also seized pamphlets on guns and a sack full of ammunition casings.

Legan killed three people and wounded 12 others when he opened fire Sunday during the famous festival. Police shot him to death.

Officials released copies of the search warrant Tuesday, but they say other documents remain under seal.

Legan has lived in Gilroy, California, and Walker Lake, Nevada, a few miles north of Hawthorne, Nevada, recently.

Legan purchased the AK-47 style rifle online legally from Big Mike’s Guns and Ammo in Nevada. The shop’s owner said he saw nothing suspicious when Legan picked up the rifle and person and has since apologized to the victim’s families.

