



GILROY (CBS SF) — Vendors and volunteers can now retrieve vehicles left behind at the Gilroy Garlic Festival after Sunday’s mass shooting, police said Tuesday.

Christmas Hill Park was quickly evacuated after the shooting began at about 5:40 p.m. that evening, the last day of the renowned annual festival.

From 1-6:45 p.m. Tuesday, officers will be providing shuttle escorts to the Volunteer Lot at West Tenth Street and Uvas Parkway, and the Parkside Lot south of Miller Avenue. Only people with vehicles in these two lots will be allowed, police said.

Owners are asked to meet at Antonio Del Buono Elementary School at 9300 Wren Ave. They will be asked for their driver’s license, proof of registration and insurance before claiming their cars.

The victims in the shooting have been identified as 6-year-old Stephen Romero and 13-year-old Keyla Salazar of San Jose, and 25-year-old Trevor Irby of New York, who was living in Santa Cruz. The suspect, 19-year-old Santino William Legan of Gilroy, was shot and killed by officers within a minute of the police response.

Legan allegedly cut through a fence and snuck into the festival, creating a crime scene that spans several acres, police and the FBI said. Search warrants were served at his home and car in Gilroy Monday, but officers are still sweeping festival grounds for evidence.

The festival grounds appeared intact behind caution tape on Monday, eerily empty of any revelers. Two stranded vendors from Los Angeles asked officers when they could pick up their merchandise, check out of their hotel and drive back home.

Police said people will not be allowed access to the park or the parking lot, and will only be able to retrieve vehicles. Officers from multiple agencies are currently organizing hundreds of personal items discarded during the chaos.

Anyone who needs help replacing prescription medication can call (408) 842-0432, and other inquiries about personal items can directed to the incident information center at (408) 846-0548.

A family assistance center is open at Rucker Elementary School in Gilroy, 325 Santa Clara Ave., from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. through Friday.

