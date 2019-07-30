



GILROY (KPIX 5) — The gunman who opened fire at the Gilroy Garlic Festival may have been planning an even more sinister attack, according to investigators who searched his Nevada home.

According to a search warrant, investigators found a gas mask, bullet proof vest, empty boxes of ammunition, gun light, camouflage backpack, gun pamphlets and a mysterious letter from “Virginia to Santino.”

The items were discovered in the Mineral County, Nevada home that Santino William Legan used before the shooting. Gilroy police and the FBI also announced during a news conference Tuesday afternoon that they had found an extra bag of ammunition along the creek that Legan used to access the festival, as well as a shotgun inside his car.

He parked in a neighborhood and walked a half mile along a trail before cutting a hole through a fence to gain entry into the garlic festival.

As authorities continued to sift through the crime scene in Gilroy two days after the shooting that took three lives and wounded at least 12 others, the families of the two youngest killed held private vigils in San Jose.

The family of 13-year-old Keyla Salazar spoke to the media before gathering for the vigil that was open to the public, but not the press.

“Keyla was a beautiful child [sic] that really cared for other people and she cared about animals and she was our motivation,” said a relative. “We’re in pain that we lost her.”

Relatives at their home said Salazar’s father had locked himself in a room since the shooting Sunday. He wrote a letter that was read by her uncle that said,”You will always be in my heart, and I will never forget you my brave girl.”

As the shooting unfolded, Salazar’s family was separated at Christmas Hill Park. Salazar was last seen helping a relative who walked with a cane. While the families of those killed continue to grieve, investigators continue to search for answers as to why Legan opened fire with AK-47-style rifle at festival goers in the first place.

During Tuesday’s news conference, they also announced they didn’t believe there was a second shooter as originally suspected. The crime scene near the shooting remained active, and authorities are expected on scene for the next three to five days.