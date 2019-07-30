HERCULES (CBS SF) – Hercules police officers shot at a suspect who pulled a gun early Tuesday morning, police said.
No one was injured, but the man, 36-year-old San Francisco resident Reginald Love, allegedly indicated that he’d swallowed some drugs so he was still taken to a hospital.
An officer tried to conduct a vehicle stop on Willow Avenue around 2:30 a.m. but the driver, later identified as Love, fled into Rodeo and crashed into a fence on Vallejo Street.
Police said the driver pulled a gun and pointed it at the officer, prompting the officer to draw a weapon and fire in the driver’s direction, but the suspect tossed the gun and fled on foot.
“Pointed at the officer, officer fired one round. Suspect did a throwing motion, threw the object, whatever it may have been, over the fence. And at that point, fled on foot,” Commander Thomas Koeppe of the Hercules Police Department told KPIX 5.
Love was taken into custody, but police were initially unable to find the gun he was allegedly carrying. Detectives say that after returning to the scene after daybreak, they found a loaded gun in the backyard of the residence where Love was arrested.
After getting medically cleared for narcotics ingested, Love was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon on a police officer, felony evasion, resisting arrest and probation violation.
