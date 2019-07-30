FREMONT (CBS SF) — A case involving a Fremont woman who rammed unmarked police cars, fled in a stolen vehicle after trying to run over a detective and then died from injuries suffered in a multiple-vehicle collision on Friday night is under investigation by agencies in Fremont and Newark.
The incident unfolded at 11:15 p.m., when detectives located an unoccupied stolen vehicle parked at an apartment complex in the area of Central Avenue and Blacow Road.
They watched the woman, Melissa Diamond, 39, get into the vehicle and a detective parked an unmarked patrol car in front of it to prevent her escape, Fremont police said.
As officers attempted to contact Diamond, she ignored commands to get out of the vehicle and instead rammed two unmarked cars and then attempted to run over one of the detectives. She then drove through a metal gate and fled at high speed westbound on Central Avenue.
Diamond crossed the Interstate Highway 880 overpass and collided with two vehicles at the intersection of Central and Cedar Boulevard in Newark.
Paramedics pronounced Diamond dead at the scene from major injuries suffered in the crash, while a driver of one of the other vehicles was taken to a regional hospital with major injuries.
The investigation remains active, with Newark police handling the collision and Fremont police looking into the assault with a deadly weapon on one of its detectives.
