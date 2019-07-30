BODEGA BAY (KPIX) – New body cam video shows the night when a YouTube software engineer allegedly went on a drug-fueled rampage in Bodega Bay.

It happened on the 4th of July when the San Francisco man was vacationing at the seaside resort with friends at a home in the 600 block of Swan Drive.

Behtie Koffi allegedly took 4 doses of LSD before the violent attacks. Witnesses said the 32-year-old became delusional and punched, choked and stabbed several friends before taking off from a place they were staying, to a nearby home.

The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office released a graphic video with audio from the original 911 call and graphic body cam video.

The video shows where Koffi first went. A security guard arrives at the home, and calls for backup.

Koffi is accused of stabbing the security guard in the chest with an outdoor light-spike before taking off in the victim’s truck.

Moments later, the video shows that same truck run down two women walking along the roadway. Both women survived.

Officers located Koffi a short distance away and told him to get out of the truck but that’s when he starting driving toward them.

Police shot Koffi at least three times. He was airlifted to a hospital and survived his injuries.

Now he is facing multiple charges including attempted murder and carjacking. Koffi’s attorney says he will likely undergo rehab for months.