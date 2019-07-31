GILROY SHOOTING:How To Help Victims
LOS ALTOS (CBS SF) — A man and woman were arrested earlier this month in connection with several residential burglaries in Los Altos, according to police.

Police responded at 4:54 a.m. on July 16 to a report of a residential burglary in the 500 block of Lassen Street. A witness provided a description of the suspects and their vehicle.

Rosa Arellano (left) and Jose Mora-Villalobos (right) (photo: Los Altos PD)

An officer located the vehicle and pulled it over near the intersection of Foothill Expressway and Magdalena Avenue. Inside the vehicle were Jose Mora-Villalobos and Rosa Arellano.

Police said a search of the vehicle revealed stolen property from three residential burglaries or thefts that has just occurred in Los Altos and at Foothill College, as well as burglary tools and a controlled substance.

Mora-Villalobos and Arellano were arrested on suspicion of burglary, possession of burglary tools and possession of a controlled substance.

They were both booked into the county jail.

