LOS ALTOS (CBS SF) — A man and woman were arrested earlier this month in connection with several residential burglaries in Los Altos, according to police.
Police responded at 4:54 a.m. on July 16 to a report of a residential burglary in the 500 block of Lassen Street. A witness provided a description of the suspects and their vehicle.
An officer located the vehicle and pulled it over near the intersection of Foothill Expressway and Magdalena Avenue. Inside the vehicle were Jose Mora-Villalobos and Rosa Arellano.
Police said a search of the vehicle revealed stolen property from three residential burglaries or thefts that has just occurred in Los Altos and at Foothill College, as well as burglary tools and a controlled substance.
Mora-Villalobos and Arellano were arrested on suspicion of burglary, possession of burglary tools and possession of a controlled substance.
They were both booked into the county jail.
