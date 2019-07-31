BERKELEY (CBS SF) — One block of Addison Street is closed Wednesday evening in Berkeley because of a blown maintenance hole, police said.
As of 6:43 p.m., the 1900 block of Addison Street was closed and power was out in the area. Firefighters and PG&E are en route, according to police. The power outage is affecting some traffic signals in the area.
The 1900 block of Addison Street is closed because of a blown maintenance hole that is also causing a power outage. @PGE4Me and #BerkeleyFD are enroute. pic.twitter.com/CxKLh4oDry
— Berkeley Police (@berkeleypolice) August 1, 2019
PG&E spokesman J.D. Guidi said the power outage started at 6:31 p.m. and was impacting 3,130 customers. Most of the impacted customers are in Berkeley but about a dozen are in Oakland, Guidi said.
There is no estimate for when power will be restored. The cause of the outage is under investigation.
