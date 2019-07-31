SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A dog was shot and killed by San Francisco police officer near 5th and Market Streets, authorities said Wednesday.

The shooting was a police use-of-force incident that happened at around 3:45 p.m. on Cyril Magnin.

SFPD said the dog advanced one of the officers on patrol. The officer retreated and then shot is firearm at the dog, who was struck once.

San Francisco Animal Control and Care officers responded to the scene.

Several witnesses described the dog as a bull terrier to KPIX 5. The dog was apparently riding in a shopping cart being pushed by a homeless man.

Police questioned the homeless man and arrested him afterward. When asked why he was being arrested, he said he had a warrant out, but did not elaborate.

There were no humans hit. The dog was transported to an emergency veterinary hospital for treatment, but it was eventually euthanized, police said.

The incident is being investigated by Tenderloin Station. Anyone with information is asked to call the SFPD 24 hour tip line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip toTIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.