



GILROY (KPIX 5) — The Gilroy community continued coping with the tragic mass shooting by holding a community vigil at a church Wednesday evening. Inside, three survivors of the fatal shooting told their congregation how they made it out alive.

“Barely missed me by a fraction of an inch on the side,” recalled Nick McFarland. “It’s just by the grace of God that we’re still alive today.”

Another group of three survivors said they hold a distinction they don’t want–they’re a small part of Americans who have lived through multiple mass shootings. They survived the Las Vegas Massacre and met through a support group.

FBI special agents say they’re bringing in profilers to Gilroy soon who will try and get inside the head of the gunman in their search to answer what drove him to open fire at the Garlic Festival on Sunday.

Investigators still continue to comb through the acres-wide crime scene and sift through evidence found at Legan’s home in Nevada, which included books, a gun mask and a bullet proof bvest.

Investigators said the Anti-Semitic book Legan once mentioned on his Instagram account does not necessarily give a motive for the shooting.

“We are not at the point in this investigation to make a call on ideology,” said FBI special agent John Bennett. “This continues to be a slow, methodical process. We have evidence response teams from all over the country.”

The FBI says Legan was a loner and was seen shopping at several big box stores alone before the shooting

