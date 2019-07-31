GILROY (KPIX 5) — The Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting has put hundreds of vendors in financial hardship. Many had to leave thousands of dollars worth of merchandise out on their tables and inside their booths.

“Active shooter was being yelled, it was run for your lives,” said John Shipp who had a booth selling his hand made silver and precious stone jewelry. “This is maybe 1/50th of what I have out on the table,” he said referring to two small display cases.

Vendors left money, merchandise and even food behind, according to a funnel cake vendor who spoke to KPIX 5 Sunday night.

“We left everything behind, I don’t have my wallet or my I.D. My son didn’t have his shoes on,” said Dave Davies of Orange County. Vendors never thought it would take days to get their merchandise back.

“We thought it would be all calm in a couple of minutes and we could go back, but we never anticipated three or four days,” Shipp said.

The Garlic Festival grounds are still on lockdown as a crime scene as the FBI investigation continues. Officials said a small number of vendors would be allow back in on Wednesday evening and more on Thursday.

All vendors will be allowed in for a limited time and be under police escort. Shipp hopes to get his jewelry back in time to make another show this weekend.

“My plight is nothing compared to the victims who lost their lives or were injured. I know this is secondary. But it’s another day and for me this is my kid’s college

education, this is my retirement. This is the middle of the season. I need to have my art back so I can sell it.”

One thing that worries vendors is what condition their merchandise is in. “A lot of people’s stuff is getting ruined by dew and dust. Thousands and thousands of dollar’s worth of art is getting destroyed,” he said.