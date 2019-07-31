SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – The basketball and tennis courts at the Hayes Valley Playground in San Francisco were reopened on Monday following renovation and resurfacing work.

The improvements included a colorful mural by San Francisco street artist Apexer that doubles as the surface of the basketball court, new hoops and backboards, resurfacing of the tennis court and fencing improvements.

The project was funded with a $99,500 grant from The Kevin Durant Charity Foundation through its Build It and They Will Ball initiative with additional support from Airbnb co-founder Joe Gebbia.

“It’s an honor to partner with Joe Gebbia of Airbnb and the city of San Francisco to give back to the community and its youth,” Kevin Durant said in a statement.

The Hayes Valley Playground underwent a $3.9 million renovation in 2011, but the sport courts had not been renovated since 2001.

The playground is the social center of the community and provides invaluable programming, especially for youth from the nearby public housing developments, said Phil Ginsburg, San Francisco Recreation and Parks Department general manager.

More than 100 youth attended Monday’s opening event, which featured basketball games, face painting, a DJ and giveaways, parks officials said.

© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.