LOS GATOS (CBS SF) – Fire crews rescued a child who got hurt falling off a rope swing into Lexington Reservoir shortly before noon Tuesday, according to officials with the Santa Clara County Fire Department.
Just before 11:30 a.m., fire crews were dispatched to the southeast shore of the reservoir to rescue the child, fire officials said. A second child at the scene told fire crews that the child in distress had fallen from the rope swing to the shallow edge of the reservoir shore.
Cal Fire crews also assisted at the scene, and sent a helicopter to locate the patient from the air. Other fire crews gained access to the shore in the 18000 block of Alma Bridge Road, fire officials said.
After reaching the child, fire crews treated them for major injuries, transported them by helicopter to a Cal Fire station and then via ambulance to a hospital.
The second child was also taken to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries, fire officials said. Neither child was identified.
Fire officials said residents should swim and play safely at waterways and reservoirs, which are popular recreation areas during the summer months.
