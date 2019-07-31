SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – Following Sunday’s mass shooting at the Gilroy Garlic Festival that killed three people and injured more than a dozen others, San Francisco police are reassuring people headed to the upcoming Outside Lands music festival that public safety is their main concern.
“The security of our residents and visitors is always our top priority. We work closely with event organizers as well as with our local, state and federal partners when planning for events,” police said in a statement Wednesday.
“Outside Lands is an annual event and there will be a San Francisco police presence at the venue. With any enclosed outdoor event, we plan for public safety including perimeter security,” police said.
While police didn’t provide specific information about staffing or security for the festival, police said the department takes into account recent incidents happening throughout the state, and the world as well.
The three-day festival takes place at Golden Gate Park from Aug. 9-11 and is set to feature acts like Paul Simon, Childish Gambino, Twenty One Pilots, Kacey Musgraves, Flume, The Lumineers, and Blink-182 among others.
Last year, over 200,000 people reportedly attended the festival.
