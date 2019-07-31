SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — A man was arrested Monday after allegedly arranging to meet a 12-year-old boy for sexual purposes, according to San Jose police.
The victim’s mother contacted police Wednesday about her child chatting online with a man, including discussions of a sexual nature.
The department’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force and Child Exploitation Detail got involved, assumed the identity of the victim
and continued communicating with the suspect over the next five days. The
suspect arranged to meet with who he thought was the victim for sexual
purposes.
Police said at about 3 p.m. Monday, Roman Guillen, 26, of San Jose, arrived at the predetermined location and was arrested. During the follow-up investigation, detectives served search warrants on Guillen’s home and mobile applications.
Guillen was arrested on suspicion of arranging to meet a minor for lewd purposes, meeting with a minor to commit a lewd act, sending harmful
matter to a minor and possession of child pornography.
He was booked into Santa Clara County jail.
