SAN FRANCISCO INT’L AIRPORT (CBS SF) – A fire has broken out at a maintenance facility at San Francisco International Airport on Wednesday morning.
According to San Francisco fire officials, the fire started burning at the United Airlines facility located north of the terminals shortly after 7:30 a.m. A second alarm has been called and the facility has been evacuated.
Airport officials told KPIX 5 that the fire had originated from a rooftop HVAC unit at the facility.
As of 8:20 a.m., the fire had been contained. No injuries were immediately reported.
Multiple people on social media posted pictures of smoke coming from the area, which was visible for miles.
There is a fire near #Sfoparking building ..I haven’t heard any fire truck yet @CityofSanBruno @SSFPolice pic.twitter.com/t5cylNQBLk
— Anup Patel (@patelanupd) July 31, 2019
Fire sfo pic.twitter.com/hf9WaLuQiP
— skip Hovorka (@twuskip1) July 31, 2019
@BungerKCBSRadio pic.twitter.com/Ee9E7gNOdq
— Michael Micheletti (@MichelettiSF) July 31, 2019
San Francisco International Airport remains open Wednesday and flights are reportedly not being impacted.
