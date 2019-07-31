Comments
MONTE RIO (CBS SF) – The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office’s dive team found a deceased man Wednesday morning who disappeared a day earlier while swimming in the Russian River at Monte Rio Beach, fire officials said.
The 24-year-old man was found around 9:50 a.m. about 40 feet offshore in 9 feet of water near the Monte Rio Bridge pier in Monte Rio, Monte Rio Fire Protection District Chief Steve Baxman said.
A relative of the deceased man reported him missing around 7:15 p.m. Tuesday, according to the sheriff’s office.
