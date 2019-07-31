  • KPIX 5On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    2:00 PMFace the Truth
    2:30 PMFace the Truth
    3:00 PMThe People's Court
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Missing swimmer, Monte Rio, Monte Rio Beach, Russian River, Sonoma County, Swimmer

MONTE RIO (CBS SF) – The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office’s dive team found a deceased man Wednesday morning who disappeared a day earlier while swimming in the Russian River at Monte Rio Beach, fire officials said.

The 24-year-old man was found around 9:50 a.m. about 40 feet offshore in 9 feet of water near the Monte Rio Bridge pier in Monte Rio, Monte Rio Fire Protection District Chief Steve Baxman said.

A relative of the deceased man reported him missing around 7:15 p.m. Tuesday, according to the sheriff’s office.

© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments