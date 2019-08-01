EMERYVILLE (CBS SF) – An Emeryville man has been charged with felony possession of child pornography after police received a cyber tip about him, authorities said.

The tip from the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force via the National Center For Missing and Exploited Children on July 2 showed that an IP address in the 4300 block of Adeline Street in Emeryville had downloaded child pornography, according to police.

Emeryville police who served a search warrant at the residence of Ricardo Corona, 28, on that block on July 25 seized several electronic devices and found more than 1,200 images of child pornography, police said.

Corona was arrested that day and on Monday the Alameda County District Attorney’s Office charged him with possession of child pornography, according to police and court records.

After Corona was arrested, he admitted to downloading the child pornography images, Emeryville police Detective Edward Mayorga wrote in a probable cause statement.

Corona, who is free on bail, was arraigned on Monday and is scheduled to return to court on Aug. 19 to finalize his legal representation and possibly enter a plea.

Corona said at his arraignment that he plans to hire a private attorney, according to court records.

© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.