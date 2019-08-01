



GILROY (CBS SF) — Gilroy police and the FBI on Thursday are beginning the process of returning personal items to visitors who fled the Gilroy Garlic Festival during Sunday’s shooting.

Recovered items will be available at the Family Assistance Center at Rucker Elementary School at 325 Santa Clara Ave. in Gilroy. The center is open through 10 p.m. Thursday, then from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

The shooting happened on the last evening of the annual festival. A 19-year-old Gilroy man, Santino William Legan, shot and killed 6-year-old Stephen Romero, 13-year-old Keyla Salazar and 25-year-old Trevor Irby, and injured about a dozen others. Police shot him fatally within a minute of encountering him.

Legan’s motive is still under investigation, and numerous agencies have been working to sweep a crime scene that spans several acres. The agencies will only be returning items from the Park Side area of the festival on Thursday.

This includes the cook-off stage, the Amphitheater and Gazebo stages and a small portion of Gourmet Alley. Law enforcement officials are escorting people who left behind a vehicle at Christmas Hill Park from 9 a.m. to 6:45 p.m. at Antonio Del Buono Elementary School at 9300 Wren Ave.

Owners must provide their driver’s license, along with proof of registration and insurance. The Gilroy Garlic Festival Association will directly contact vendors whose tents and merchandise remain at the festival grounds.

More information is available by calling (408) 846-0584.

© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.