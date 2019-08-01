LAFAYETTE (CBS SF) – Firefighters in Lafayette are battling a 2-alarm vegetation fire burning near structures Thursday afternoon.
The flames are potentially threatening structures in the area of Reliez Valley Road, and flames are visible from the highway. Reliez Valley Road was closed between Pleasant Hill Road and Withers Road due to fire vehicles in the roadway. Residents and drivers were advised to avoid the area.
The fire was first reported at 3:14 p.m., according to the Contra Costa County Fire Department.
No evacuations have been ordered.
No further details were immediately available.
GRASS FIRE – RANCHO VIEW RD. No Evacuations have been ordered at this time. Smoke in Area. https://t.co/Wcs9sbTF31
— Lafayette Police -CA (@LafayettePD) August 1, 2019
