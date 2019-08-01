GILROY SHOOTING:How To Help Victims
  • KPIX 5On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMThe People's Court
    4:00 PMJudge Judy
    4:30 PMJudge Judy
    5:00 PMKPIX 5 News @ 5pm
    5:30 PMKPIX 5 News @ 5:30pm
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Fire, Firefighters, Lafayette, Vegetation Fire, Wildfire

LAFAYETTE (CBS SF) – Firefighters in Lafayette are battling a 2-alarm vegetation fire burning near structures Thursday afternoon.

The flames are potentially threatening structures in the area of Reliez Valley Road, and flames are visible from the highway. Reliez Valley Road was closed between Pleasant Hill Road and Withers Road due to fire vehicles in the roadway. Residents and drivers were advised to avoid the area.

A 2-alarm fire in Lafayette.

The fire was first reported at 3:14 p.m., according to the Contra Costa County Fire Department.

No evacuations have been ordered.

No further details were immediately available.

Comments