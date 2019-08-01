SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) — A Sonoma County sheriff’s deputy shot a suspect at least three times after the man brandished a knife and climbed into the deputy’s car.
The incident happened just before 6 p.m.. Sonoma County sheriff’s officials reported that an officer-involved shooting occurred in the area of Sixth and Morgan streets.
The suspect allegedly stole items from a store at Santa Rosa Plaza.
Authorities said police were called after the suspect reportedly tried to stab a store security officer in the face. The suspect fled and was spotted by a sheriff’s deputy. The deputy left his vehicle and tased the suspect after he refused to stop but officials say it had no effect. That’s when the suspect ran to the patrol car and got in.
Police said the suspect has been detained and there is no threat to the public.
