SANTA CRUZ (CBS SF) – Police are looking for information related to a Wednesday afternoon shooting in Santa Cruz.
Officers responded to a shooting reported at 4:03 p.m. in the 900 block of Pacific Avenue near a Santa Cruz METRO bus station. According to police, a conflict between two people resulted in several shots fired, and the shooter and victim both fled the scene.
Officers recovered the firearm and found multiple shell casings at the scene. There were no injuries reported. An unoccupied, parked vehicle was struck multiple times.
Detectives are following up on leads and are looking for additional video evidence to identify the people involved. Anyone with information or who may have witnessed the shooting is asked to contact investigators at (831) 420-5820.
