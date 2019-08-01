SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX 5) – Protesters staged the first in a month of scheduled daily rallies outside Immigration and Customs Enforcement offices in San Francisco on Thursday.
The demonstrators, calling for immigrant families to be reunited and the closure of immigration detention centers, said they would plan to gather each day in front of the offices on Washington Street throughout the month of August.
All rallies would take place between noon and 1 p.m.
Earlier on Thursday, police broke up a two-day long demonstration in front of ICE offices and cited more than a dozen people.
Officers cited 17 people for “illegal lodging,” then were released. One person was taken into custody for allegedly resisting arrest.
The offices were also home to an “Occupy ICE” protest in July of 2018, where demonstrators set up an encampment outside and blocked Washington Street for more than a week. In that protest, more than three dozen people were taken into custody when the encampment was cleared.
