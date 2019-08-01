FOSTER CITY (CBS SF) – Police officers in Foster City arrested a 19-year old man Tuesday on suspicion of attempted robbery, making criminal threats, false imprisonment, and soliciting a lewd act, according to police.

San Mateo resident Bryan Kennis Lopez was arrested after officers responded to a call at Port Royal Avenue in Foster City for a report of a man harassing the caller and attempting to steal her cellphone.

The man was on a bicycle and allegedly rode up to a woman and tried to engage her in conversation in a language the woman did not understand, police said.

He then blocked the woman from riding away, used a translation app on his phone to display a lewd and threatening message, made an indecent gesture toward the victim and then attempted to steal her cellphone, according to police.

The victim then ran away and called 911, giving a detailed description of the suspect, according to police.

When authorities responded to the area, they quickly located and apprehended the suspect, discovering he had used his phone earlier to make a vulgar comment to another woman in the area. The suspect, Lopez, was identified by both victims and arrested, police said.

Lopez is now booked into San Mateo County Jail.

