By Dave Pehling

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Holding the banner for true metal high for going on three decades, headbanging San Francisco outfit Slough Feg plays to its loyal fans at the Bottom of the Hill this Saturday night.

Though founded in central Pennsylvania in the late 1980s, the Lord Weird Slough Feg (as the band was known initially) had relocated to San Francisco by 1990. Fronted by guitarist/singer and principle songwriter Michael Scalzi, the group crafted a sound that was true to it’s unusual name reportedly taken from a Celtic myth. Drawing sonic influences from the twin-guitar attack of Thin Lizzy and Iron Maiden with occasional touches of Celtic folk, the band made a name for itself with its theatrical presentation featuring flaming torches and warpaint to go with their galloping metal anthems.

Several demo tapes were followed by the band’s self-released, eponymous debut in 1996. That effort attracted the attention of European imprint Dragonheart Records, who would release the next several albums starting with 1999’s Twilight of the Idols. By the time the group recorded their celebrated follow-up album Down Among the Dead Men, Scalzi had been joined by noted San Francisco metal guitarist John Cobbett, who had already established himself with the bands Osgood Slaughter and Unholy Cadavar. That latter group also featured Scalzi as a member and would morph into the group Hammers of Misfortune.

Scalzi and Cobbett would earn a higher profile with both outfits after the release of their respective conceptual albums — Hammers of Misfortune’s breakout debut The Bastard in 2001 and the Lord Weird Slough Feg’s sci-fi opus Traveller, that was based on a late ’70s role-playing game similar to Dungeons and Dragons. With the two talented players and songwriters contributing to each other’s bands, both groups put out a string of acclaimed releases that further spread their notoriety.

Scalzi would depart Hammers of Misfortune by the mid-2000s to focus his attention on Slough Feg, with the guitarist leading new configurations of the band through more sci-fi epics like Hardworlder and Ape Uprising! Slough Feg recently put out its first new album since 2014’s Digital Resistance.

Issued in June by the group’s current label Cruz Del Sur Music, New Organon finds Scalzi and company unleashing another batch of tunes spotlighting their familiar twin-guitar attack and the band leader’s concept driven songwriting (the title tune refers to a book on the scientific method published in 1620 by English philosopher Francis Bacon).

For this hometown gig at the Bottom of the Hill, Slough Feg is joined by recent touring partners, Brooklyn metal act Sanhedrin. Fronted by onetime Bay Area singer and bassist Erica Stoltz (who played with popular late ’90s metal trio Lost Goat and gothic, neoclassical experimentalists Amber Asylum), the band plays a doom-tinged style of classic metal that takes full advantage of Stoltz’s powerful vocals. Tuneful LA-based metal quartet Void Vator opens the show.

Slough Feg

Saturday, Aug. 3, 9 p.m. $15-$20

Bottom of the Hill