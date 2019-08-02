



OAKLAND (CBS SF) — The FBI said on Friday that agents have recovered a firearm that was stolen from an agent’s vehicle in Oakland last month.

The FBI said in a statement that the weapon “is no longer a threat to public safety.”

The Colt M-4 semi-automatic rifle, a magazine loaded with .45-caliber ammunition and a jacket with official FBI markings were stolen from a special agent’s vehicle in the parking lot of the Hegenberger Shopping Center at 8459 Edgewater Drive in Oakland at about 8:40 p.m. on July 10.

The FBI offered a $5,000 reward for information leading to the recovery of the items.

After the special agent’s gun was stolen, Oakland City Council President Rebecca Kaplan issued a statement saying, “Leaving guns unsecured in unattended vehicles creates a serious danger and risk to the public and should not be allowed.”

Kaplan said, “We made it clear that it is unacceptable to put our communities at risk of gun violence. This current gun and accessory theft is an unacceptable problem and pattern and Oakland deserves answers as to why our federal agencies are continuing to disobey our laws.”

The FBI did not say whether the ammunition and FBI jacket were also recovered.

